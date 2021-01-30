MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $605.33 and last traded at $578.38. 741,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,192,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $540.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,144.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.72.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $111,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $111,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,350 shares of company stock worth $42,771,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 68.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

