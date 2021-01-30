Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.66.

MSFT stock opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.83. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

