Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $242.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

