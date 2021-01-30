Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,401 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 12.0% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 599,527 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $135,308,000 after acquiring an additional 88,918 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 94,838 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 48,592 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.66.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $231.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $242.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

