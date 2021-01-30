Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the software giant will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.66.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $231.96 on Friday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

