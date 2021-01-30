MicroSectors FANG+ Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGZ) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGZ) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.88. 30,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 8,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

