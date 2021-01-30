Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Reduced by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $136.11 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

