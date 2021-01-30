Michael Greenhalgh Sells 16,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 16,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $156,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 966 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $44,774.10.

On Monday, January 4th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,568 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $107,265.36.

TRHC opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

TRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.