MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $27.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.24.

NYSE MGM opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after buying an additional 1,704,017 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,843,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,171,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after buying an additional 524,196 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

