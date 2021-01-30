M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.48 on Friday. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

