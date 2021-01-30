Metronome Price Reaches $2.01 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00005971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $22.89 million and $62,719.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00132162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00267818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00065739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00034944 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome's total supply is 12,736,606 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,402,657 tokens.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

