MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $14.24 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $365.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.51.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Equities analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 19.89%.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 27,400 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $393,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,888,910.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 22,000 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $319,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,557,919.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

