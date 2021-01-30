Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) stock opened at C$55.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.73 billion and a PE ratio of 17.61. Metro Inc. has a twelve month low of C$49.03 and a twelve month high of C$66.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.17 billion.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

