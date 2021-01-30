Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

MRU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) alerts:

Shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) stock opened at C$55.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.09. Metro Inc. has a 52 week low of C$49.03 and a 52 week high of C$66.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 3.6745959 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.