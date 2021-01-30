MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 8.6% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 93,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1,754.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in MetLife by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 127,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 34,635 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MetLife by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,141,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

