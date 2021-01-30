Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.27.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 37.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

