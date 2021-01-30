Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Raised to $50.00 at B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CASH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,383,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,828 shares of company stock worth $3,945,379. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

