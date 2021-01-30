Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $103.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $121.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTH. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Shares of MTH opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,933,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,761,000 after purchasing an additional 226,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 191,660 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,593,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,265,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

