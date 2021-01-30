Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stake Raised by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

