Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK opened at $77.07 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

