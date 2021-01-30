Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.07. 10,182,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,189,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,288,000 after purchasing an additional 168,014 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

