MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded by Bradesco Corretora

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,585.35.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,779.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,744.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,343.10. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11,121.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.96) EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,009,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 119,056 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

