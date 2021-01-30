MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 3,109 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MEMBERS Trust Co trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,794 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.3% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Microsoft by 55.1% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 34.5% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 61.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.66.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $231.96 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $242.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.28 and its 200-day moving average is $213.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.