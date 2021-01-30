Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MEGGF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Meggitt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised Meggitt from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Meggitt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

MEGGF remained flat at $$5.68 during midday trading on Friday. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. Meggitt has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

