Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDIBY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. 742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,683. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03.

MDIBY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mediobanca reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

