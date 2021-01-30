Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDIBY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. 742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,683. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03.

MDIBY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mediobanca reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

