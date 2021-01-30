Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.56

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and traded as low as $5.11. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 2,915 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFCSF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medical Facilities from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Medical Facilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

