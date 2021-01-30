Medallia Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 707 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 742% compared to the typical volume of 84 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. Medallia has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $14,781,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,104,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $78,424.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 796,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,309,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,758,710 shares of company stock valued at $67,823,512.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Medallia by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Medallia by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 1,872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

