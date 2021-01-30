Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 27,592 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,592 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,949,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.