Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $261,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 62,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.