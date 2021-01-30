Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after acquiring an additional 276,729 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,138,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genuine Parts by 34.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 254,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 930,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,466,000 after acquiring an additional 97,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $93.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

