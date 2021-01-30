Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $136.30 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.04.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

