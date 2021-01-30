Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 39,662 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,662 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,783,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,526.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,876,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,527 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3,117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,398 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $17,864,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Shares of HBI opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

