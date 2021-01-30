Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

