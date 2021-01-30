Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $85.20 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.10). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.15.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

