McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.03. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.87.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

