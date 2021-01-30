MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,342,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MC Endeavors stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. MC Endeavors has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

About MC Endeavors

MC Endeavors, Inc develops single core platform to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company is based in Dana Point, California.

