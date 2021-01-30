MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,342,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MC Endeavors stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. MC Endeavors has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.
About MC Endeavors
