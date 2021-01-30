Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,863,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Altria Group by 445.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Altria Group by 88.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 835,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 345,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 118.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

