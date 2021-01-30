Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 301.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.6% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 59,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 816,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,016,000 after acquiring an additional 616,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $80.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

