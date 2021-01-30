Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 61 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,301,117. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $330.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

