Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.47.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after buying an additional 1,309,393 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $87,747,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $78,872,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.