Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Holdings Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 192.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 751,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 494,401 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $66,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after buying an additional 1,309,393 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,747,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.77.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MXIM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.