Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Announces Earnings Results

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Matthews International stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 296,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Matthews International alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.