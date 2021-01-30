Matador Resources to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 15,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 19,062 shares of company stock valued at $130,832. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 174.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 231,048 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

