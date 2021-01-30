Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $377.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $377.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MA. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.73.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $316.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.89. The stock has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total value of $8,798,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,959,062,749.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,248 shares of company stock valued at $192,184,106. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.