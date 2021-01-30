Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $521,640.28

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $521,640.28 and approximately $82,775.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.96 or 0.03973196 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00022135 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

