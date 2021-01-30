Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Masco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 429.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 272,537 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,082 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

