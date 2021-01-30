Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $323,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.