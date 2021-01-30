Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.04

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.04 and traded as high as $14.14. Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 145,567 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -51.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.05.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$971.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$966.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.1538505 EPS for the current year.

About Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.