Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $360.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.52.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $287.41 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $319.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.74. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

