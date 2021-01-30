Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marten Transport in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46.

In other Marten Transport news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 47.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,914,000 after buying an additional 2,949,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 33.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after buying an additional 927,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,905,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 50.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after buying an additional 717,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 46.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 317,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

